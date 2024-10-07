LifeGuide Financial Advisors LLC Trims Stake in Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:TMF)

LifeGuide Financial Advisors LLC cut its position in Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:TMF – Free Report) by 7.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 22,278 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,890 shares during the period. Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares accounts for approximately 0.5% of LifeGuide Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. LifeGuide Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares were worth $1,287,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. acquired a new stake in Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares during the 4th quarter worth $1,053,000. Inscription Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares by 198.9% during the first quarter. Inscription Capital LLC now owns 14,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $713,000 after buying an additional 9,350 shares during the period. Signet Financial Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares by 3.8% during the first quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 10,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $562,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets acquired a new position in Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares in the 1st quarter valued at about $979,000. Finally, Capital Investment Counsel Inc increased its position in Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares by 2,014.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc now owns 10,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $576,000 after acquiring an additional 10,070 shares during the period.

Get Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares alerts:

Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of TMF stock traded down $0.94 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $52.70. The company had a trading volume of 5,999,545 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,660,707. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.42. Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares has a 52-week low of $38.30 and a 52-week high of $67.87.

Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares Company Profile

Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares (the Fund), formerly Direxion Daily 30-Year Treasury Bull 3X Shares, seeks daily investment results of 300% of the price performance of the NYSE 20 Year Plus Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index is a multiple-security fixed income index that aims to track the total returns of the long-term 20-year and greater maturity range of the United States Treasury bond market.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:TMF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.