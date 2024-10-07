Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Stock Position Raised by LifeGuide Financial Advisors LLC

LifeGuide Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 2.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,023 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,052 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF comprises 5.2% of LifeGuide Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. LifeGuide Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $12,182,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VTI. Skyline Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.5% during the first quarter. Skyline Advisors Inc. now owns 101,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,487,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. Regal Wealth Group Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Regal Wealth Group Inc. now owns 30,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,095,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2,879.6% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 251,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,266,000 after acquiring an additional 242,690 shares in the last quarter. Buckingham Strategic Partners LLC raised its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Buckingham Strategic Partners LLC now owns 202,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,932,000 after acquiring an additional 7,776 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 101.1% in the fourth quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 2,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $591,000 after purchasing an additional 1,252 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Performance

VTI stock traded down $1.01 on Monday, reaching $281.74. The company had a trading volume of 9,509,513 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,031,725. The company’s fifty day moving average is $273.63 and its 200 day moving average is $266.04. The company has a market cap of $422.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.62 and a beta of 1.02. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1 year low of $202.44 and a 1 year high of $284.35.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.