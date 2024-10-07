Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) is LifeGuide Financial Advisors LLC’s 9th Largest Position

LifeGuide Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 101,328 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,677 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF comprises about 2.3% of LifeGuide Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. LifeGuide Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $5,351,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SWP Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth $5,143,000. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC now owns 16,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $835,000 after purchasing an additional 924 shares during the last quarter. Seaside Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.0% during the first quarter. Seaside Wealth Management Inc. now owns 694,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,829,000 after purchasing an additional 13,909 shares in the last quarter. RHS Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 12.5% in the first quarter. RHS Financial LLC now owns 109,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,495,000 after purchasing an additional 12,196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 51.3% in the first quarter. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC now owns 65,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,307,000 after buying an additional 22,358 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

NYSEARCA VEA traded down $0.22 during trading on Monday, hitting $51.95. 3,036,437 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,626,339. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $41.48 and a 12-month high of $53.40. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.36. The company has a market capitalization of $136.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.32 and a beta of 0.88.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

