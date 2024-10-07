Lakeridge Wealth Management LLC Sells 2,636 Shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (BATS:DFIC)

Lakeridge Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (BATS:DFIC – Free Report) by 7.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,614 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,636 shares during the period. Lakeridge Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $946,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DFIC. Apella Capital LLC increased its position in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 1,877,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,375,000 after buying an additional 135,752 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 1,746,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,132,000 after buying an additional 171,263 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co of the South boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF by 17.7% in the 3rd quarter. Trust Co of the South now owns 310,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,723,000 after buying an additional 46,545 shares during the last quarter. Passive Capital Management LLC. grew its position in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF by 13.8% during the second quarter. Passive Capital Management LLC. now owns 391,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,302,000 after buying an additional 47,448 shares during the period. Finally, Sensible Money LLC increased its holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF by 470.0% during the second quarter. Sensible Money LLC now owns 197,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,192,000 after buying an additional 162,843 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of DFIC traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $27.89. The stock had a trading volume of 700,161 shares. The company has a market capitalization of $6.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.54 and a beta of 0.82. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $27.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.89.

Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF Profile

The Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (DFIC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects companies of all market capitalizations in developed markets outside the US. Holdings are fundamentally screened to emphasize relatively low-priced and profitable small-caps.

Further Reading

