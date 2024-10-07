Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March (BATS:PMAR) Stake Trimmed by Lakeridge Wealth Management LLC

Lakeridge Wealth Management LLC cut its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March (BATS:PMAR – Free Report) by 1.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,951 shares of the company’s stock after selling 383 shares during the quarter. Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March accounts for 0.8% of Lakeridge Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Lakeridge Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.18% of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March worth $1,372,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March by 4.1% in the second quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. now owns 10,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Smith Anglin Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March by 3.5% during the second quarter. Smith Anglin Financial LLC now owns 12,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,000 after acquiring an additional 407 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March by 0.9% in the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 56,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,161,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC increased its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March by 6.2% in the second quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC now owns 9,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March by 1.5% during the second quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 48,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,837,000 after acquiring an additional 703 shares during the period.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March Stock Performance

BATS PMAR traded up $0.15 on Monday, reaching $39.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,719 shares. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $38.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $761.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.83 and a beta of 0.44.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March Company Profile

The Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – March (PMAR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PMAR was launched on Mar 2, 2020 and is managed by Innovator.

