Lakeridge Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Avantis International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDE)

Lakeridge Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDE – Free Report) by 32.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 42,687 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,425 shares during the quarter. Avantis International Equity ETF comprises 1.6% of Lakeridge Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Lakeridge Wealth Management LLC owned 0.06% of Avantis International Equity ETF worth $2,861,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Elevate Wealth Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Avantis International Equity ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Clarity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Avantis International Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $157,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $192,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management acquired a new position in Avantis International Equity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $207,000.

Avantis International Equity ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of Avantis International Equity ETF stock traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $66.16. 32,803 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 250,087. The business has a fifty day moving average of $64.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $63.94. The company has a market capitalization of $4.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.74 and a beta of 0.82. Avantis International Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $52.86 and a 1 year high of $67.83.

About Avantis International Equity ETF

The Avantis International Equity ETF (AVDE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI WORLD EX USA IMI INDEX index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of non-US companies from developed markets, of all market capitalizations, focusing on smaller, value companies. AVDE was launched on Sep 24, 2019 and is managed by American Century Investments.

