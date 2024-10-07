Westrock Coffee (NASDAQ:WEST) Reaches New 1-Year Low – Here’s Why

Westrock Coffee (NASDAQ:WEST – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $5.89 and last traded at $5.89, with a volume of 15873 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $5.95.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WEST has been the topic of a number of research reports. Craig Hallum initiated coverage on shares of Westrock Coffee in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of Westrock Coffee in a report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Truist Financial assumed coverage on Westrock Coffee in a report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.20.

Get Westrock Coffee alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on WEST

Westrock Coffee Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $486.92 million, a P/E ratio of -7.87 and a beta of 0.39. The company’s 50 day moving average is $8.10 and its 200-day moving average is $9.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.05.

Westrock Coffee (NASDAQ:WEST – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $208.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $214.40 million. Westrock Coffee had a negative return on equity of 18.20% and a negative net margin of 5.37%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.21) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Westrock Coffee will post -0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Joe T. Ford purchased 5,000 shares of Westrock Coffee stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.97 per share, for a total transaction of $34,850.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 249,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,738,631.65. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Joe T. Ford purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.97 per share, for a total transaction of $34,850.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 249,445 shares in the company, valued at $1,738,631.65. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Thomas Christopher Pledger sold 6,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $66,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 466,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,666,730. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 11,092 shares of company stock valued at $81,546 and have sold 150,859 shares valued at $1,519,491. Corporate insiders own 42.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its position in shares of Westrock Coffee by 197.7% during the fourth quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 138,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,414,000 after buying an additional 92,000 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Westrock Coffee during the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Westrock Coffee by 23.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,538,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,221,000 after acquiring an additional 478,088 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its holdings in shares of Westrock Coffee by 5.3% during the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 256,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,651,000 after purchasing an additional 13,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Westrock Coffee during the first quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.08% of the company’s stock.

About Westrock Coffee

(Get Free Report)

Westrock Coffee Company, LLC operates as an integrated coffee, tea, flavors, extracts, and ingredients solutions provider in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Beverage Solutions, and Sustainable Sourcing & Traceability (SS&T). The Beverage Solutions segment provides various packaging, including branded and private label coffee in bags, fractional packs, and single serve cups, as well as extract solutions for applications in cold brew and ready-to-drink offerings.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Westrock Coffee Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Westrock Coffee and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.