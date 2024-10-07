eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) Sets New 1-Year High – Here’s What Happened

eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $66.64 and last traded at $66.47, with a volume of 57693 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $66.29.

Analyst Ratings Changes

EBAY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Bank of America increased their price objective on eBay from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on eBay from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of eBay from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of eBay from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of eBay in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.67.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $59.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.03. The company has a market cap of $33.38 billion, a PE ratio of 13.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The e-commerce company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.88. The firm had revenue of $2.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.53 billion. eBay had a net margin of 26.41% and a return on equity of 29.69%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that eBay Inc. will post 3.86 EPS for the current year.

eBay Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 30th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. eBay’s payout ratio is 21.51%.

Insider Transactions at eBay

In related news, SVP Cornelius Boone sold 3,974 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.61, for a total transaction of $256,760.14. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 70,113 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,530,000.93. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Cornelius Boone sold 3,974 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.61, for a total value of $256,760.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 70,113 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,530,000.93. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Stephen J. Priest sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.91, for a total transaction of $1,597,750.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 70,332 shares in the company, valued at $4,494,918.12. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On eBay

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Davis Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in eBay by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Davis Investment Partners LLC now owns 23,475 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $1,531,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of eBay by 6.8% during the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 3,173 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of eBay by 3.0% in the second quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 7,547 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $405,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Banco Santander S.A. increased its position in shares of eBay by 2.1% in the first quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 11,530 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $609,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fidelis Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in eBay by 6.9% in the second quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,716 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.48% of the company’s stock.

eBay Company Profile

eBay Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, China, Germany, and internationally. The company’s marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com, off-platform businesses, and the eBay suite of mobile apps.

