Covestro (OTC:COVTY) Upgraded to “Hold” at Citigroup

Citigroup upgraded shares of Covestro (OTC:COVTY – Free Report) to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

Covestro Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of COVTY stock traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $32.03. The stock had a trading volume of 4,132 shares.

About Covestro

Covestro AG supplies high-tech polymer materials and application solutions. It operates in two segments, Performance Materials, and Solutions & Specialties. The Performance Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies high-performance materials, such as polyurethanes and polycarbonates, and base chemicals, which include diphenylmethane diisocyanate (MDI), toluylene diisocyanate, long-chain polyols, and polycarbonate resins for use in furniture and wood processing, construction, automotive, and transportation industries, as well as roof structures, insulation for buildings and refrigerators, mattresses, car seats, and other applications.

