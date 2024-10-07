Generac (NYSE:GNRC) Reaches New 12-Month High – Time to Buy?

Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $171.50 and last traded at $170.18, with a volume of 272879 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $160.18.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have weighed in on GNRC shares. Janney Montgomery Scott cut Generac from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $126.00 to $154.00 in a report on Thursday, June 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Generac from $149.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on shares of Generac in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Generac from $139.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Northland Securities upped their target price on shares of Generac from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $154.71.

Generac Stock Up 6.8 %

The company has a market cap of $10.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 2.25. The business’s fifty day moving average is $148.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $142.76.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The technology company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.15. Generac had a net margin of 6.03% and a return on equity of 15.35%. The business had revenue of $998.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.08 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 6.5 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of Generac stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.93, for a total value of $794,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 562,177 shares in the company, valued at $89,346,790.61. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Generac

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its position in Generac by 97.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 203 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Generac by 73.2% during the 1st quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 213 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Generac by 611.1% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 256 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Fairfield Financial Advisors LTD bought a new stake in Generac during the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Quarry LP raised its holdings in Generac by 219.6% in the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 294 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. 84.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Generac Company Profile

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes various energy technology products and solution worldwide. The company offers residential automatic standby generators, automatic transfer switch, air-cooled engine residential standby generators, and liquid-cooled engine generators; Mobile Link, a remote monitoring system for home standby generators; residential storage solution, which consists of a system of batteries, an inverter, photovoltaic optimizers, power electronic controls, and other components; smart home solutions, such as smart thermostats and a suite of home monitoring products.

Further Reading

