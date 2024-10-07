The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) Shares Sold by Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV

Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV reduced its stake in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,927 shares of the company’s stock after selling 417 shares during the quarter. Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV’s holdings in Clorox were worth $3,246,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in Clorox by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 13,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,982,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Clorox by 2.0% during the second quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $496,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC increased its position in Clorox by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC now owns 19,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,600,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. SPC Financial Inc. raised its stake in Clorox by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 3,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $476,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in Clorox by 17.2% during the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 510 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.53% of the company’s stock.

Clorox Price Performance

NYSE CLX traded down $1.22 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $160.35. The stock had a trading volume of 115,175 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,244,381. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $154.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $144.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.04. The company has a market cap of $19.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.72, a P/E/G ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.41. The Clorox Company has a 52-week low of $114.68 and a 52-week high of $169.09.

Clorox Announces Dividend

Clorox ( NYSE:CLX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.28. Clorox had a return on equity of 281.12% and a net margin of 3.95%. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.97 billion. Equities analysts forecast that The Clorox Company will post 6.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 23rd will be given a dividend of $1.22 per share. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 23rd. Clorox’s payout ratio is currently 252.85%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CLX. BNP Paribas raised Clorox to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Clorox from $144.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Clorox from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Clorox in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. They set a “sell” rating and a $122.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Clorox from $122.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $146.13.

Insider Buying and Selling at Clorox

In other news, EVP Angela C. Hilt sold 1,733 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.52, for a total transaction of $286,846.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,229,719.92. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

About Clorox

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.

