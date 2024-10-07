Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV Buys 1,676 Shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV boosted its stake in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 17,800 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,676 shares during the period. Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $4,872,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. WealthBridge Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Salesforce during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $219,000. Herbst Group LLC lifted its stake in Salesforce by 5.2% in the third quarter. Herbst Group LLC now owns 10,110 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $2,767,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in Salesforce by 46.8% during the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 10,328 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $2,827,000 after purchasing an additional 3,292 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its position in Salesforce by 0.8% in the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 332,455 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $90,996,000 after buying an additional 2,701 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wright Investors Service Inc. raised its stake in shares of Salesforce by 3.0% in the third quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. now owns 11,696 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $3,201,000 after buying an additional 343 shares during the period. 80.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CRM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Salesforce from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Salesforce to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Salesforce from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $268.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and set a $335.00 target price on shares of Salesforce in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on Salesforce from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and four have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $310.74.

Salesforce Stock Down 0.4 %

Salesforce stock traded down $1.01 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $286.74. 1,009,324 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,514,868. Salesforce, Inc. has a one year low of $193.68 and a one year high of $318.71. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $258.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $264.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market cap of $277.85 billion, a PE ratio of 51.74, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.30.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The CRM provider reported $2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $9.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.22 billion. Salesforce had a return on equity of 12.01% and a net margin of 15.44%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.63 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Salesforce, Inc. will post 7.54 EPS for the current year.

Salesforce Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 18th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 18th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%. Salesforce’s payout ratio is 28.78%.

Insider Activity at Salesforce

In other Salesforce news, insider Parker Harris sold 4,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.75, for a total transaction of $1,061,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 116,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,494,155.75. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, COO Brian Millham sold 8,427 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total value of $2,359,560.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Parker Harris sold 4,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.75, for a total transaction of $1,061,550.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 116,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,494,155.75. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 80,612 shares of company stock valued at $21,133,273 in the last three months. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

About Salesforce

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

