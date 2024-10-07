Cora Capital Advisors LLC Has $3.93 Million Position in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

Cora Capital Advisors LLC decreased its stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Free Report) by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 13,914 shares of the company’s stock after selling 684 shares during the period. Vanguard Health Care ETF comprises 1.9% of Cora Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. Cora Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $3,926,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Beacon Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 2,504.3% during the 1st quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 605,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,454,000 after acquiring an additional 582,503 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 790.2% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 309,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,745,000 after purchasing an additional 274,793 shares in the last quarter. Executive Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 199.2% in the 1st quarter. Executive Wealth Group LLC now owns 143,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,934,000 after buying an additional 95,603 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 67.6% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 140,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,033,000 after buying an additional 56,692 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Assets Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF during the 1st quarter worth $14,510,000.

NYSEARCA:VHT traded down $0.25 on Monday, reaching $277.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,909 shares, compared to its average volume of 166,634. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a 1-year low of $222.27 and a 1-year high of $289.14. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $281.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $270.19. The firm has a market cap of $18.64 billion, a PE ratio of 23.22 and a beta of 0.61.

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

