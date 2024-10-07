Lakeridge Wealth Management LLC Has $5.71 Million Stock Position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB)

Lakeridge Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB – Free Report) by 24.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 117,330 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,988 shares during the period. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF accounts for 3.1% of Lakeridge Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Lakeridge Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.14% of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF worth $5,712,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ISTB. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at $30,000. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 386.5% during the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 804 shares during the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 102.3% in the first quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 1,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, Elevate Wealth Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $60,000.
iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF Trading Down 0.1 %
ISTB stock traded down $0.07 during trading on Monday, reaching $48.18. The stock had a trading volume of 152,662 shares, compared to its average volume of 403,664. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $48.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.66. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $45.37 and a 52 week high of $48.75. The firm has a market cap of $4.07 billion, a PE ratio of 16.72 and a beta of 0.07.
iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF Dividend Announcement
About iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF
The iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (ISTB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a broad USD-denominated bond index with 1-5 years remaining in maturities. ISTB was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF
- How to Invest in Insurance Companies: A Guide
- Ciena Stock Powers the AI Cloud Boom—Don’t Miss Out
- Investing in the High PE Growth Stocks
- Affirm’s Path to Profitability Elevates with Interest Rate Cuts
- What Are Growth Stocks and Investing in Them
- RPM International Thrives in Rate-Cut Driven Construction Rally
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ISTB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.