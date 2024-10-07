Cora Capital Advisors LLC Trims Stock Position in Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE)

Cora Capital Advisors LLC decreased its position in Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,950 shares of the company’s stock after selling 158 shares during the period. Cora Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF were worth $851,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VDE. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Energy ETF in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Energy ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Energy ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Energy ETF during the first quarter worth $50,000.

Vanguard Energy ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VDE traded up $0.53 during trading on Monday, reaching $130.58. The stock had a trading volume of 131,103 shares, compared to its average volume of 448,305. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $124.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $127.73. Vanguard Energy ETF has a fifty-two week low of $110.51 and a fifty-two week high of $137.92. The company has a market cap of $8.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.22 and a beta of 0.51.

About Vanguard Energy ETF

Vanguard Energy ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Energy Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Energy Index (the Index), an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the energy sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

