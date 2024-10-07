Cora Capital Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 18,160 Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA)

Cora Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 18,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $924,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rise Advisors LLC grew its stake in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 17,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $910,000 after buying an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 15.5% during the 2nd quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC now owns 2,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the period. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 36,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,871,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the period. Finally, Macroview Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 32,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,664,000 after buying an additional 333 shares in the last quarter.

Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF stock traded up $0.01 on Monday, reaching $50.69. The stock had a trading volume of 547,666 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,270,562. The business’s 50 day moving average is $50.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.73. Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF has a 1 year low of $49.87 and a 1 year high of $50.96.

Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF Cuts Dividend

Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF Profile

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 1st were issued a $0.2641 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 1st.

The Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (JAAA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund seeks to provide current income by actively selecting investment-grade floating rate collateralized loan obligations (CLO) securities of various maturities from issuers around the globe.

