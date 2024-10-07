BlackSky Technology (NYSE:BKSY) Shares Gap Up – What’s Next?

BlackSky Technology Inc. (NYSE:BKSY – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $5.43, but opened at $5.60. BlackSky Technology shares last traded at $5.56, with a volume of 264,624 shares trading hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Craig Hallum raised BlackSky Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of BlackSky Technology in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Lake Street Capital lifted their price target on shares of BlackSky Technology from $4.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.20.

BlackSky Technology Trading Up 2.2 %

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.63. The company has a current ratio of 4.19, a quick ratio of 4.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $814.91 million, a P/E ratio of -14.29 and a beta of 0.97.

BlackSky Technology (NYSE:BKSY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.72) by $0.24. The business had revenue of $24.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.14 million. BlackSky Technology had a negative net margin of 26.78% and a negative return on equity of 56.91%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($1.92) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that BlackSky Technology Inc. will post -2.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at BlackSky Technology

In other news, CFO Henry Edward Dubois sold 23,590 shares of BlackSky Technology stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.19, for a total transaction of $169,612.10. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 231,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,665,527.55. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Henry Edward Dubois sold 23,590 shares of BlackSky Technology stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.19, for a total transaction of $169,612.10. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 231,645 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,665,527.55. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Christiana L. Lin sold 13,031 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.19, for a total transaction of $93,692.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 190,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,371,672.25. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 62,362 shares of company stock valued at $446,535. Company insiders own 3.16% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BlackSky Technology

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in BlackSky Technology by 17.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,291,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,197,000 after acquiring an additional 800,287 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackSky Technology in the 2nd quarter worth $295,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its holdings in shares of BlackSky Technology by 123.8% in the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 315,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,000 after buying an additional 174,773 shares during the last quarter. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier raised its position in shares of BlackSky Technology by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier now owns 933,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $998,000 after buying an additional 112,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BlackSky Technology by 134.5% in the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 145,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,000 after acquiring an additional 83,462 shares during the last quarter. 27.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About BlackSky Technology

BlackSky Technology Inc provides geospatial intelligence, imagery and related data analytic products and services, and mission systems that include the development, integration, and operation of satellite and ground systems for government and commercial customers in North America, the Middle East, the Asia Pacific, and internationally.

