Edgewise Therapeutics (NASDAQ:EWTX) Shares Gap Down – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWTX – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $28.40, but opened at $27.59. Edgewise Therapeutics shares last traded at $27.82, with a volume of 52,863 shares.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EWTX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial increased their target price on Edgewise Therapeutics from $25.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Edgewise Therapeutics from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of Edgewise Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $31.00 price objective on shares of Edgewise Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $48.00 target price on shares of Edgewise Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, July 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Edgewise Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.00.

Edgewise Therapeutics Stock Down 4.0 %

The stock has a market cap of $2.55 billion, a PE ratio of -17.79 and a beta of 0.20. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.82.

Edgewise Therapeutics (NASDAQ:EWTX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by $0.02. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other Edgewise Therapeutics news, insider Alan J. Russell sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.27, for a total transaction of $2,120,250.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 12,719 shares in the company, valued at approximately $359,566.13. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO R Michael Carruthers sold 125,092 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.57, for a total transaction of $3,573,878.44. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 6,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $197,247.28. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Alan J. Russell sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.27, for a total transaction of $2,120,250.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $359,566.13. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 278,176 shares of company stock valued at $7,893,316. Corporate insiders own 24.11% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EWTX. Quest Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Edgewise Therapeutics by 156.9% during the second quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 1,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,064 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its position in Edgewise Therapeutics by 37.3% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 5,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 1,561 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Edgewise Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Quantum Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Edgewise Therapeutics by 5.5% in the first quarter. Quantum Private Wealth LLC now owns 66,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,216,000 after buying an additional 3,455 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Edgewise Therapeutics by 51.6% in the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 16,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after buying an additional 5,748 shares in the last quarter.

Edgewise Therapeutics Company Profile

Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapies for the treatment of muscle disorders. Its lead product candidate, EDG-5506, an orally administered small molecule that is in Phase II clinical trials, designed to address the root cause of dystrophinopathies including Duchenne muscular dystrophy and Becker muscular dystrophy.

