Tuya (NYSE:TUYA) Shares Gap Up – Here’s Why

Tuya Inc. (NYSE:TUYA – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $1.84, but opened at $1.90. Tuya shares last traded at $1.90, with a volume of 738,809 shares changing hands.

Tuya Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $909.61 million, a P/E ratio of -23.99 and a beta of 0.36. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.68.

Tuya (NYSE:TUYA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 26th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.02. Tuya had a negative return on equity of 0.65% and a negative net margin of 6.20%. The company had revenue of $73.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.36 million.

Tuya Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of Tuya

The firm also recently announced a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.059 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 11th.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Tuya stock. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Tuya Inc. (NYSE:TUYA – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 15,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000. 11.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tuya Company Profile

Tuya Inc offers purpose-built Internet of Things (IoT) cloud development platform in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company provides platform-as-a-service that enables business, original equipment manufacturers, brands, and developers to develop, launch, manage, and monetize software-enabled smart devices and services; and industry software-as-a-service, which enables businesses to deploy, connect, and manage various types of smart devices.

