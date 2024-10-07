Galapagos (NASDAQ:GLPG) Shares Gap Up – Here’s What Happened

Galapagos NV (NASDAQ:GLPG – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $29.19, but opened at $30.29. Galapagos shares last traded at $30.36, with a volume of 30,604 shares changing hands.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James lowered shares of Galapagos from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Leerink Partnrs raised shares of Galapagos to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Finally, Leerink Partners began coverage on shares of Galapagos in a research report on Monday, September 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.00.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $27.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.03.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Stonepine Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Galapagos by 23.2% in the 2nd quarter. Stonepine Capital Management LLC now owns 485,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $12,018,000 after purchasing an additional 91,366 shares in the last quarter. DME Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Galapagos by 46.9% in the second quarter. DME Capital Management LP now owns 234,828 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,819,000 after acquiring an additional 75,000 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Galapagos by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 495,217 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $20,131,000 after acquiring an additional 18,552 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning acquired a new position in shares of Galapagos during the second quarter valued at about $456,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Galapagos by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 341,639 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $8,466,000 after purchasing an additional 17,089 shares during the last quarter. 32.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Galapagos NV, a biotechnology company, develops medicines focusing on oncology and immunology primarily in the United States and Europe. The company's pipeline products comprise GLPG3667 that has completed phase 1b trial; GLPG5101, a CD19 CAR-T product candidate manufactured at point-of-care, currently in Phase1/2 trial in relapsed/refractory non-hodgkin lymphoma; GLPG5201, a CD19 CAR-T product candidates manufactured at point-of-care, currently in phase 1/2 trial in replapsed/refractory chronic lymphocytic leukemia; and GLPG5301, a BCMA CAR-T product candidate manufactured at point-of-care, currently in phase 1/2 in relapsed/refractory multiple myeloma.

