Arqit Quantum (NASDAQ:ARQQ) Shares Gap Down – Here’s Why

Arqit Quantum Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQQ – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $4.31, but opened at $4.11. Arqit Quantum shares last traded at $4.10, with a volume of 49,702 shares.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 price target on shares of Arqit Quantum in a report on Thursday, July 11th.
View Our Latest Report on ARQQ
Arqit Quantum Trading Down 8.4 %
Institutional Trading of Arqit Quantum
A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Arqit Quantum stock. Cowen AND Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arqit Quantum Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQQ – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000. Cowen AND Company LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Arqit Quantum as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.60% of the company’s stock.
Arqit Quantum Company Profile
Arqit Quantum Inc provides cybersecurity services through satellite and terrestrial platforms in the United Kingdom. It offers QuantumCloud, a Platform as a Service that creates unbreakable software encryption keys. The company also provides maintenance and support, and professional services. Arqit Quantum Inc is based in London, the United Kingdom.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Arqit Quantum
- Are Penny Stocks a Good Fit for Your Portfolio?
- Ciena Stock Powers the AI Cloud Boom—Don’t Miss Out
- Profitably Trade Stocks at 52-Week Highs
- Affirm’s Path to Profitability Elevates with Interest Rate Cuts
- What Percentage Gainers Tell Investors and Why They Don’t Tell the Whole Story
- RPM International Thrives in Rate-Cut Driven Construction Rally
Receive News & Ratings for Arqit Quantum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arqit Quantum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.