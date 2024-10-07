Arqit Quantum (NASDAQ:ARQQ) Shares Gap Down – Here’s Why

Arqit Quantum Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQQ – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $4.31, but opened at $4.11. Arqit Quantum shares last traded at $4.10, with a volume of 49,702 shares.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 price target on shares of Arqit Quantum in a report on Thursday, July 11th.

Get Arqit Quantum alerts:

View Our Latest Report on ARQQ

Arqit Quantum Trading Down 8.4 %

Institutional Trading of Arqit Quantum

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.04 and a 200-day moving average of $0.65.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Arqit Quantum stock. Cowen AND Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arqit Quantum Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQQ – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000. Cowen AND Company LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Arqit Quantum as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.60% of the company’s stock.

Arqit Quantum Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Arqit Quantum Inc provides cybersecurity services through satellite and terrestrial platforms in the United Kingdom. It offers QuantumCloud, a Platform as a Service that creates unbreakable software encryption keys. The company also provides maintenance and support, and professional services. Arqit Quantum Inc is based in London, the United Kingdom.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Arqit Quantum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arqit Quantum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.