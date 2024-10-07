Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI) Shares Gap Up – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $29.29, but opened at $30.46. Li Auto shares last traded at $30.31, with a volume of 6,483,107 shares changing hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Li Auto from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Macquarie reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $33.00 price objective (up from $25.00) on shares of Li Auto in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Li Auto from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Li Auto from $25.50 to $29.60 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Li Auto has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $32.66.

Get Li Auto alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on LI

Li Auto Trading Up 2.9 %

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $21.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.74. The company has a market cap of $31.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.37 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.76.

Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter. Li Auto had a net margin of 7.65% and a return on equity of 13.70%. The company had revenue of $4.36 billion for the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Li Auto

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LI. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Li Auto by 806.4% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 167,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,294,000 after buying an additional 148,937 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of Li Auto by 1,059.2% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 25,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,000 after acquiring an additional 22,869 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Securities Ltd. bought a new position in Li Auto in the second quarter valued at about $257,000. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Li Auto in the second quarter worth about $478,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in Li Auto during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,041,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.88% of the company’s stock.

Li Auto Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Li Auto Inc operates in the energy vehicle market in the People's Republic of China. It designs, develops, manufactures, and sells premium smart electric vehicles. The company's product line comprises MPVs and sport utility vehicles. It offers sales and after sales management, and technology development and corporate management services, as well as purchases manufacturing equipment.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Li Auto Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Li Auto and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.