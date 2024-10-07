Harmony Gold Mining (NYSE:HMY) Shares Gap Down – What’s Next?

Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (NYSE:HMY – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $9.85, but opened at $9.56. Harmony Gold Mining shares last traded at $9.48, with a volume of 1,089,988 shares.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Harmony Gold Mining from $5.80 to $4.80 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market cap of $5.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.42 and a beta of 1.79. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.31.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 21st. Investors of record on Friday, October 11th will be given a dividend of $0.042 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%. Harmony Gold Mining’s payout ratio is currently 6.84%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HMY. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Harmony Gold Mining during the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC purchased a new stake in Harmony Gold Mining during the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in Harmony Gold Mining by 29.2% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 6,622 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 1,496 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Harmony Gold Mining during the 1st quarter worth approximately $61,000. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S purchased a new position in Harmony Gold Mining in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $77,000. 31.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited engages in the exploration, extraction, and processing of gold. The company explores for uranium, silver, copper, and molybdenum deposits. It has eight underground operations in the Witwatersrand Basin; an open-pit mine on the Kraaipan Greenstone Belt; and various surface source operations in South Africa.

