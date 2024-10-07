Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM) Shares Gap Down – What’s Next?

Sprinklr, Inc. (NYSE:CXM – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $7.46, but opened at $7.17. Sprinklr shares last traded at $7.16, with a volume of 186,662 shares trading hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price objective on Sprinklr from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Barclays cut shares of Sprinklr from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $10.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Monday. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Sprinklr from $16.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their target price on shares of Sprinklr from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Sprinklr from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sprinklr presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.00.

Sprinklr Price Performance

The company has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a PE ratio of 34.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.76. The business has a 50 day moving average of $8.40 and a 200 day moving average of $10.05.

Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 4th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.01. Sprinklr had a net margin of 6.54% and a return on equity of 8.40%. The firm had revenue of $197.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $194.58 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Sprinklr, Inc. will post 0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other Sprinklr news, insider Diane Adams sold 13,717 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.20, for a total transaction of $126,196.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 395,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,636,042.40. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Diane Adams sold 13,717 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.20, for a total transaction of $126,196.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 395,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,636,042.40. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CMO Arun Pattabhiraman sold 10,291 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.83, for a total value of $80,578.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 448,947 shares in the company, valued at $3,515,255.01. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 351,937 shares of company stock worth $2,675,185 in the last quarter. 30.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sprinklr

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CXM. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of Sprinklr by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 65,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $627,000 after buying an additional 1,117 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Sprinklr by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 12,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 1,694 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Sprinklr by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 60,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $580,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sprinklr by 111.0% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,904 shares during the period. Finally, Mather Group LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Sprinklr in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Institutional investors own 40.19% of the company’s stock.

About Sprinklr

Sprinklr, Inc provides enterprise cloud software products worldwide. The company operates Unified Customer Experience Management platform, a software that enables customer-facing teams to collaborate across internal silos, communicate across digital channels, and leverage a complete suite of capabilities to deliver customer experiences.

Further Reading

