Enlight Renewable Energy (NASDAQ:ENLT) Shares Gap Down – Time to Sell?

Shares of Enlight Renewable Energy Ltd (NASDAQ:ENLT – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $16.09, but opened at $15.54. Enlight Renewable Energy shares last traded at $15.50, with a volume of 803 shares.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Enlight Renewable Energy in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th.

Enlight Renewable Energy Price Performance

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $15.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The company has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.55 and a beta of 1.69.

Enlight Renewable Energy (NASDAQ:ENLT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.07. Enlight Renewable Energy had a return on equity of 3.97% and a net margin of 18.61%. The business had revenue of $84.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.23 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.12 earnings per share. Enlight Renewable Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 61.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Enlight Renewable Energy Ltd will post 0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ENLT. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its position in Enlight Renewable Energy by 3.4% during the first quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 2,542,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,016,000 after acquiring an additional 83,400 shares in the last quarter. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Enlight Renewable Energy by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Enlight Renewable Energy by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 236,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,954,000 after acquiring an additional 3,045 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Enlight Renewable Energy by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,001,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,704,000 after acquiring an additional 29,249 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in Enlight Renewable Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $377,000. 38.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Enlight Renewable Energy Company Profile

Enlight Renewable Energy Ltd operates a renewable energy platform in Israel, Central-Eastern Europe, Western Europe, and the United States. The company develops, finances, constructs, owns, and operates utility-scale renewable energy projects. It develops wind energy and solar energy projects, as well as energy storage projects.

Further Reading

