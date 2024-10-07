Melco Resorts & Entertainment (NASDAQ:MLCO) Shares Gap Up – Still a Buy?

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $8.17, but opened at $8.57. Melco Resorts & Entertainment shares last traded at $8.59, with a volume of 926,837 shares trading hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MLCO. Bank of America lowered their target price on Melco Resorts & Entertainment from $8.50 to $7.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Melco Resorts & Entertainment has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $9.82.

Get Melco Resorts & Entertainment alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Melco Resorts & Entertainment

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Stock Performance

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.78. The company has a market cap of $3.74 billion, a PE ratio of -19.45, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.06.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment (NASDAQ:MLCO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. Melco Resorts & Entertainment had a negative net margin of 3.11% and a negative return on equity of 11.59%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.02) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited will post 0.2 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Melco Resorts & Entertainment

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MLCO. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Melco Resorts & Entertainment in the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 243.4% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 7,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 5,191 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment during the first quarter worth about $56,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment during the second quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, Pitcairn Co. acquired a new position in Melco Resorts & Entertainment in the 1st quarter valued at about $80,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.62% of the company’s stock.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited, through its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates casino gaming and entertainment casino resort facilities in Asia. It owns and operates City of Dreams, an integrated casino resort that has 500 gaming tables and 800 gaming machines; approximately 1,400 hotel rooms and suites; a wet stage performance theater with approximately 2,000 seats; approximately 30 restaurants and bars, and 150 retail outlets; and recreation and leisure facilities, including health and fitness clubs, swimming pools, spa and salons, and banquet and meeting facilities.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Melco Resorts & Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Melco Resorts & Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.