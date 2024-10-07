Coty (NYSE:COTY) Shares Gap Up – What’s Next?

Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $8.99, but opened at $9.54. Coty shares last traded at $9.40, with a volume of 714,601 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently issued reports on COTY shares. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Coty from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Coty from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Coty in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Jefferies Financial Group raised Coty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $11.00 to $12.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their target price on Coty from $16.50 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $12.80.

Coty Stock Up 3.3 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The company has a market capitalization of $8.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.09, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.89. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.17.

Coty (NYSE:COTY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 20th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.07). Coty had a return on equity of 8.05% and a net margin of 1.46%. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.01 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Coty Inc. will post 0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Coty

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of COTY. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Coty by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 39,776,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $494,022,000 after acquiring an additional 494,639 shares in the last quarter. Banco Santander S.A. raised its stake in shares of Coty by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 23,033,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,796,000 after purchasing an additional 80,000 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Coty by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 14,345,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,171,000 after acquiring an additional 1,375,857 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Coty by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,387,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,068,000 after acquiring an additional 890,626 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in Coty by 789.3% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 5,582,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,932,000 after acquiring an additional 4,954,362 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 42.36% of the company’s stock.

About Coty

Coty Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells beauty products worldwide. It operates through Prestige and Consumer Beauty segments. The company provides fragrance, color cosmetics, and skin and body care products. It offers Prestige segment products primarily through prestige retailers, including perfumeries, department stores, e-retailers, direct-to-consumer websites, and duty-free shops under the Burberry, Calvin Klein, Chloe, Davidoff, Escada, Gucci, Hugo Boss, Jil Sander, Joop!, Kylie Jenner, Lancaster, Marc Jacobs, Miu Miu, Orveda, philosophy, SKKN BY KIM, and Tiffany & Co brands.

