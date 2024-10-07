Pollux Coin 1-Day Volume Tops $304,713.42 (POX)

Pollux Coin (POX) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on October 7th. During the last seven days, Pollux Coin has traded 12.8% lower against the dollar. One Pollux Coin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.18 or 0.00000289 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Pollux Coin has a market capitalization of $7.36 million and $304,713.42 worth of Pollux Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Pollux Coin alerts:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded up 24.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0487 or 0.00000076 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $159.98 or 0.00251151 BTC.

Pollux Coin Profile

Pollux Coin launched on June 1st, 2020. Pollux Coin’s total supply is 40,046,338 coins and its circulating supply is 40,046,588 coins. Pollux Coin’s official website is polluxcoin.info. The official message board for Pollux Coin is medium.com/@polluxchainofficial. Pollux Coin’s official Twitter account is @polluxcoin1 and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Pollux Coin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Pollux Coin (POX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. Pollux Coin has a current supply of 40,045,170.448126 with 33,176,887 in circulation. The last known price of Pollux Coin is 0.18569236 USD and is down -2.78 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 5 active market(s) with $297,072.81 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://polluxcoin.info/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pollux Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pollux Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Pollux Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Pollux Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Pollux Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.