Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV Cuts Stock Position in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV trimmed its stake in shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 75,688 shares of the company’s stock after selling 798 shares during the period. Fastenal accounts for 0.6% of Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $5,406,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Fastenal by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,928,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $513,510,000 after purchasing an additional 1,043,529 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 3.4% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,909,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,334,000 after acquiring an additional 193,734 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fastenal by 1.4% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,665,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,179,000 after acquiring an additional 66,130 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in shares of Fastenal by 13.2% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 4,420,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,794,000 after acquiring an additional 517,172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Fastenal by 19.9% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,837,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,161,000 after acquiring an additional 636,546 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Fastenal alerts:

Fastenal Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ FAST traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $70.30. 538,287 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,334,710. Fastenal has a twelve month low of $55.42 and a twelve month high of $79.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.92, a PEG ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $68.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a current ratio of 4.39.

Fastenal Dividend Announcement

Fastenal ( NASDAQ:FAST Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 12th. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51. The company had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.91 billion. Fastenal had a return on equity of 33.54% and a net margin of 15.54%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.52 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Fastenal will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 26th were given a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 26th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.22%. Fastenal’s payout ratio is currently 77.61%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FAST has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Fastenal in a report on Friday, September 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $72.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price target (down from $85.00) on shares of Fastenal in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Fastenal in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Fastenal from $74.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $56.00 target price on shares of Fastenal in a report on Monday, July 15th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Fastenal currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.63.

Read Our Latest Research Report on FAST

Insider Buying and Selling at Fastenal

In other news, CEO Daniel L. Florness sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.68, for a total value of $3,484,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 286,018 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,929,734.24. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Daniel L. Florness sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.68, for a total value of $3,484,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 286,018 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,929,734.24. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Daniel L. Florness sold 45,744 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.14, for a total value of $3,116,996.16. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 286,018 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,489,266.52. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

About Fastenal

(Free Report)

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers that are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FAST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fastenal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fastenal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.