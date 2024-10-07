FC Advisory LLC Lowers Stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

FC Advisory LLC lessened its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Free Report) by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,659 shares of the company’s stock after selling 384 shares during the period. FC Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $494,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 2.5% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,401,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,518,000 after purchasing an additional 34,221 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 649,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,609,000 after buying an additional 13,366 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 1,872.8% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 617,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,060,000 after buying an additional 586,170 shares during the period. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY grew its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 400.3% in the second quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 315,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,126,000 after acquiring an additional 252,150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AMG National Trust Bank increased its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 5.3% during the second quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 294,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,654,000 after acquiring an additional 14,816 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.08% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Select Dividend ETF alerts:

iShares Select Dividend ETF Price Performance

Shares of DVY stock traded down $0.76 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $133.45. 120,133 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 466,889. The business’s fifty day moving average is $131.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $125.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.25 and a beta of 0.87. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 12-month low of $102.66 and a 12-month high of $136.36.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Dividend Announcement

About iShares Select Dividend ETF

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th were issued a dividend of $1.5496 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 25th.

(Free Report)

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Select Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Select Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.