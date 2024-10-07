Everpar Advisors LLC Grows Holdings in Capital Group Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGR)

Everpar Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Capital Group Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGR – Free Report) by 13.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 70,238 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,363 shares during the quarter. Capital Group Growth ETF accounts for 1.3% of Everpar Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Everpar Advisors LLC’s holdings in Capital Group Growth ETF were worth $2,444,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CGGR. WealthCare Investment Partners LLC raised its position in Capital Group Growth ETF by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. WealthCare Investment Partners LLC now owns 30,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,000,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF by 33.3% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF by 4.5% during the second quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 75,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,423,000 after buying an additional 548 shares during the period. Finally, Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in Capital Group Growth ETF by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 39,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,310,000 after acquiring an additional 565 shares during the period.

Capital Group Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of CGGR traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $34.90. The company had a trading volume of 350,909 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,184,574. The company has a market capitalization of $5.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.99 and a beta of 1.22. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $33.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.50. Capital Group Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $23.34 and a 52 week high of $35.04.

Capital Group Growth ETF Company Profile

The Capital Group Growth ETF (CGGR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests predominantly in US companies of any market capitalization. The fund seeks to provide capital growth. CGGR was launched on Feb 22, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

