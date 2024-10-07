Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (NYSEARCA:CGDV) Shares Bought by Everpar Advisors LLC

Everpar Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (NYSEARCA:CGDV – Free Report) by 17.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 63,325 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,314 shares during the period. Capital Group Dividend Value ETF makes up about 1.2% of Everpar Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Everpar Advisors LLC’s holdings in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF were worth $2,308,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CGDV. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Glassman Wealth Services purchased a new position in shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new stake in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Hershey Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Transcendent Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000.

Get Capital Group Dividend Value ETF alerts:

Capital Group Dividend Value ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA CGDV traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $36.41. 597,505 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,612,657. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.38 and a beta of 0.92. The business’s 50 day moving average is $35.22 and its 200-day moving average is $33.68. Capital Group Dividend Value ETF has a 12-month low of $25.47 and a 12-month high of $36.69.

Capital Group Dividend Value ETF Profile

The Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (CGDV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that primarily invests in stocks of dividend-paying, large- and mid-cap US companies. The fund seeks to produce income exceeding the average yield on US stocks.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CGDV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (NYSEARCA:CGDV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Capital Group Dividend Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital Group Dividend Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.