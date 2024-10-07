Everpar Advisors LLC Buys 3,599 Shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

Everpar Advisors LLC raised its stake in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Free Report) by 80.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,087 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,599 shares during the quarter. Everpar Advisors LLC’s holdings in American International Group were worth $592,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AIG. Diversified Trust Co increased its stake in shares of American International Group by 969.5% during the third quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 35,765 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,619,000 after purchasing an additional 32,421 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in American International Group by 15.9% in the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 10,168 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $745,000 after buying an additional 1,398 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its position in American International Group by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 160,357 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $11,743,000 after buying an additional 1,951 shares during the period. Rockland Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of American International Group by 1.1% during the third quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 51,202 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,750,000 after buying an additional 548 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Czech National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of American International Group by 3.7% during the third quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 131,179 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $9,606,000 after buying an additional 4,710 shares in the last quarter. 90.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently commented on AIG. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on shares of American International Group from $96.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of American International Group in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com cut American International Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $87.00 price objective on shares of American International Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their target price on American International Group from $81.00 to $78.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.27.

In other news, major shareholder International Group American sold 5,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.86, for a total value of $144,300,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 279,238,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,058,834,596.28. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of American International Group stock traded down $1.22 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $74.83. 1,067,319 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,150,084. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $73.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.54. The stock has a market cap of $49.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.35, a PEG ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 1.06. American International Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $58.69 and a 12 month high of $80.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.67.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The insurance provider reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by ($0.14). American International Group had a positive return on equity of 9.52% and a negative net margin of 1.54%. The company had revenue of $1.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.75 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that American International Group, Inc. will post 5.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th were issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 16th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.14%. American International Group’s payout ratio is presently 23.88%.

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement, and Other Operations. The General Insurance segment provides commercial and industrial property insurance, including business interruption and package insurance that cover exposure to made and natural disasters; general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers’ compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products; and professional liability insurance.

