W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) Shares Sold by Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV

Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV lowered its stake in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Free Report) by 2.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,941 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 139 shares during the quarter. Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV’s holdings in W.W. Grainger were worth $5,132,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of GWW. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its position in W.W. Grainger by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 3,705 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,070,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its holdings in W.W. Grainger by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 1,124 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $931,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of W.W. Grainger during the 4th quarter worth about $328,000. XML Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of W.W. Grainger during the 4th quarter worth about $221,000. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger by 58.3% during the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 22,351 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $18,522,000 after buying an additional 8,235 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.70% of the company’s stock.

W.W. Grainger Trading Down 0.9 %

GWW traded down $9.24 on Monday, reaching $1,024.00. 55,859 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 234,813. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a twelve month low of $674.41 and a twelve month high of $1,049.02. The company’s 50 day moving average is $986.34 and its 200-day moving average is $959.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 2.30. The company has a market cap of $50.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.53, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.16.

W.W. Grainger Announces Dividend

W.W. Grainger ( NYSE:GWW Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $9.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.58 by $0.18. W.W. Grainger had a net margin of 10.86% and a return on equity of 53.25%. The business had revenue of $4.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $9.28 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 38.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 12th were given a $2.05 dividend. This represents a $8.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 12th. W.W. Grainger’s payout ratio is 22.64%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Donald G. Macpherson sold 12,992 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,037.68, for a total transaction of $13,481,538.56. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 98,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,281,004.56. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Donald G. Macpherson sold 12,992 shares of W.W. Grainger stock in a transaction on Monday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,037.68, for a total transaction of $13,481,538.56. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 98,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $102,281,004.56. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Donald G. Macpherson sold 27,502 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,000.82, for a total transaction of $27,524,551.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 111,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $111,650,478.38. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 9.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of W.W. Grainger from $978.00 to $972.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Wolfe Research raised W.W. Grainger to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, September 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on W.W. Grainger from $1,000.00 to $1,015.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Bank of America started coverage on W.W. Grainger in a report on Monday. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $925.00 price target for the company. Finally, Erste Group Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of W.W. Grainger in a research report on Friday, June 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,005.20.

W.W. Grainger Profile

W.W. Grainger, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes maintenance, repair, and operating products and services primarily in North America, Japan, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, High-Touch Solutions N.A. and Endless Assortment. The company provides safety, security, material handling and storage equipment, pumps and plumbing equipment, cleaning and maintenance, and metalworking and hand tools.

