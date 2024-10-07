Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) Shares Sold by Everpar Advisors LLC

Everpar Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN – Free Report) by 20.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,950 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,006 shares during the period. Everpar Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lennar were worth $741,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Lennar by 15.1% in the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,021,856 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $452,886,000 after purchasing an additional 396,951 shares in the last quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. grew its stake in shares of Lennar by 428.9% in the second quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. now owns 2,420,000 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $362,685,000 after buying an additional 1,962,447 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in Lennar by 20.9% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,015,641 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $302,084,000 after acquiring an additional 348,553 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in Lennar by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,760,729 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $303,585,000 after acquiring an additional 60,713 shares during the period. Finally, Eminence Capital LP grew its position in Lennar by 14.6% in the second quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 655,368 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $98,220,000 after acquiring an additional 83,316 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on LEN shares. BTIG Research decreased their target price on shares of Lennar from $177.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Lennar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $180.00 to $174.00 in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Zelman & Associates upgraded Lennar from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Argus raised their price objective on Lennar from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Lennar from $164.00 to $196.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $181.11.

Lennar Stock Performance

Shares of LEN traded down $1.29 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $180.96. 450,396 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,069,299. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $179.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $165.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.69 billion, a PE ratio of 12.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 4.90. Lennar Co. has a 1-year low of $102.90 and a 1-year high of $193.80.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 19th. The construction company reported $3.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.62 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $9.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.14 billion. Lennar had a net margin of 11.51% and a return on equity of 15.47%. Lennar’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.91 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Lennar Co. will post 14.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lennar Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 9th. Lennar’s payout ratio is currently 13.60%.

Lennar Profile

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land; and development, construction, and management of multifamily rental properties.

