Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) Shares Sold by Everpar Advisors LLC

Everpar Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Free Report) by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,676 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 148 shares during the period. Everpar Advisors LLC’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $701,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Security National Bank purchased a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Connectus Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 83.7% during the fourth quarter. Connectus Wealth LLC now owns 2,410 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $632,000 after purchasing an additional 1,098 shares in the last quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co lifted its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 26,401 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,915,000 after purchasing an additional 947 shares during the last quarter. XML Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 3,247 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $850,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the period. Finally, Woodward Diversified Capital LLC purchased a new position in Illinois Tool Works during the 4th quarter worth approximately $217,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Illinois Tool Works alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $230.00 to $236.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $267.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. StockNews.com upgraded Illinois Tool Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $251.00 to $246.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 19th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $283.00 to $281.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $250.22.

Illinois Tool Works Price Performance

Illinois Tool Works stock traded down $1.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $257.38. The company had a trading volume of 113,738 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,088,232. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $249.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $247.86. The company has a market capitalization of $76.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.36, a P/E/G ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 1 year low of $217.50 and a 1 year high of $271.15.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.09. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 99.74% and a net margin of 19.15%. The firm had revenue of $4.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.41 earnings per share. Illinois Tool Works’s revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 10.18 EPS for the current year.

Illinois Tool Works Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.33%. This is a boost from Illinois Tool Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. Illinois Tool Works’s payout ratio is presently 59.17%.

Illinois Tool Works Company Profile

(Free Report)

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment in the United States and internationally. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Illinois Tool Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illinois Tool Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.