Everpar Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Everpar Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,439 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 345 shares during the quarter. Everpar Advisors LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $988,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Home Depot by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 8,790,895 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,046,485,000 after purchasing an additional 184,480 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in Home Depot by 1.2% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 8,515,343 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,931,328,000 after acquiring an additional 100,139 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Home Depot by 15.0% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,437,805 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,853,143,000 after acquiring an additional 971,833 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Home Depot by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 5,774,083 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,980,883,000 after acquiring an additional 138,396 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,917,286 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,886,271,000 after purchasing an additional 569,690 shares during the period. 70.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HD stock traded up $1.36 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $409.72. 1,197,545 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,381,229. The firm has a market capitalization of $406.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.74, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 1.15. The business has a 50 day moving average of $373.28 and a 200-day moving average of $356.04. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52-week low of $274.26 and a 52-week high of $412.97.

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.59 by $0.08. Home Depot had a net margin of 9.71% and a return on equity of 681.27%. The company had revenue of $43.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.65 earnings per share. Home Depot’s quarterly revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 29th were paid a $2.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 29th. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.20%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.36%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on HD. Loop Capital increased their price target on Home Depot from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $426.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Home Depot from $380.00 to $375.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Home Depot from $415.00 to $400.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Gordon Haskett raised shares of Home Depot from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $450.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $398.54.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

