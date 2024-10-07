Everpar Advisors LLC Reduces Holdings in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

Everpar Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Free Report) by 15.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,322 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 235 shares during the period. Everpar Advisors LLC’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $835,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PH. Diversified Trust Co lifted its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 978 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $618,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 41.8% in the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,306 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,457,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares during the last quarter. Apella Capital LLC bought a new position in Parker-Hannifin in the third quarter worth about $247,000. Sterneck Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the third quarter valued at about $236,000. Finally, Czech National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 26,185 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $16,544,000 after buying an additional 1,691 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.44% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PH has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $610.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $595.00 to $645.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Barclays raised their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $650.00 to $703.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $600.00 to $640.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $673.00 price target (up previously from $621.00) on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a report on Friday, August 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $636.64.

Parker-Hannifin Price Performance

PH traded up $1.42 on Monday, reaching $632.10. 55,799 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 644,411. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $586.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $554.21. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a twelve month low of $362.49 and a twelve month high of $639.87. The stock has a market cap of $81.33 billion, a PE ratio of 29.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.43.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The industrial products company reported $6.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.22 by $0.55. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 29.08% and a net margin of 14.27%. The business had revenue of $5.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $6.08 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 26.64 EPS for the current year.

Parker-Hannifin Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 28th were given a dividend of $1.63 per share. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 28th. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.73%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Berend Bracht sold 850 shares of Parker-Hannifin stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $592.92, for a total value of $503,982.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,350 shares in the company, valued at $1,986,282. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Joseph Scaminace sold 1,751 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $589.73, for a total transaction of $1,032,617.23. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,299,947. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Berend Bracht sold 850 shares of Parker-Hannifin stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $592.92, for a total transaction of $503,982.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,986,282. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.03% of the company’s stock.

Parker-Hannifin Company Profile

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to ensure purity and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors used in fluid and gas handling; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

