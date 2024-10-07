Everpar Advisors LLC Lowers Stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Everpar Advisors LLC cut its position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 18.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,459 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 337 shares during the period. Everpar Advisors LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $755,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Diversified Trust Co increased its stake in Adobe by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 6,446 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,338,000 after buying an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in shares of Adobe by 28.0% during the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 6,458 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,344,000 after purchasing an additional 1,412 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its stake in Adobe by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 160,674 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $83,194,000 after purchasing an additional 1,690 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Adobe by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,981 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,025,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HBW Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Adobe by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 891 shares of the software company’s stock worth $461,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. 81.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $521.58, for a total value of $13,039,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 357,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $186,569,166. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Adobe news, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $521.58, for a total transaction of $13,039,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 357,700 shares in the company, valued at $186,569,166. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 97 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $537.00, for a total transaction of $52,089.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,501,989. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 33,759 shares of company stock valued at $17,642,653. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Adobe from $550.00 to $621.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $660.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a research note on Friday, September 13th. TD Cowen reduced their target price on Adobe from $640.00 to $625.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 10th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Adobe from $560.00 to $550.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $625.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Adobe presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $606.40.

ADBE stock traded down $14.20 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $493.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,423,119 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,215,067. The firm has a market capitalization of $218.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.87, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.29. Adobe Inc. has a 1 year low of $433.97 and a 1 year high of $638.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.11. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $541.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $516.26.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 12th. The software company reported $4.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.53 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $5.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.37 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 25.59% and a return on equity of 42.82%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.26 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 14.79 EPS for the current year.

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

