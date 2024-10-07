Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. (NASDAQ:OCSL) Position Decreased by Everpar Advisors LLC

Everpar Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. (NASDAQ:OCSL – Free Report) by 16.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 57,578 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 11,058 shares during the period. Everpar Advisors LLC owned about 0.07% of Oaktree Specialty Lending worth $939,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Security National Bank bought a new stake in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new position in Oaktree Specialty Lending during the second quarter worth about $56,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 37.0% during the second quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 6,735 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 1,820 shares in the last quarter. Financial Strategies Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending in the 1st quarter worth approximately $197,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Oaktree Specialty Lending in the 1st quarter valued at $210,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.79% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

OCSL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut Oaktree Specialty Lending from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $17.00 in a report on Monday, August 26th. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. StockNews.com lowered Oaktree Specialty Lending from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Finally, B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending from $18.50 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.25.

Oaktree Specialty Lending Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:OCSL traded down $0.09 on Monday, hitting $16.29. The company had a trading volume of 161,065 shares, compared to its average volume of 674,201. The stock has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.22 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $16.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.24. Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. has a 1-year low of $15.56 and a 1-year high of $21.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Oaktree Specialty Lending (NASDAQ:OCSL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The credit services provider reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $94.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $99.35 million. Oaktree Specialty Lending had a net margin of 17.21% and a return on equity of 12.03%. Analysts expect that Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. will post 2.24 EPS for the current year.

Oaktree Specialty Lending Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th were given a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 16th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.51%. Oaktree Specialty Lending’s payout ratio is presently 164.18%.

Oaktree Specialty Lending Profile

Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation is a business development company. The fund specializing in investments in middle market, bridge financing, first and second lien debt financing, unsecured and mezzanine loan, mezzanine debt, senior and junior secured debt, expansions, sponsor-led acquisitions, preferred equity, and management buyouts in small and mid-sized companies.

