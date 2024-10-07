Everpar Advisors LLC Grows Stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Everpar Advisors LLC increased its holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,630 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the quarter. Everpar Advisors LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $801,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hantz Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $6,612,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 58.9% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 138,102 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $35,194,000 after buying an additional 51,210 shares during the period. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP raised its holdings in McDonald’s by 411.4% in the 4th quarter. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP now owns 7,497 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $2,223,000 after acquiring an additional 6,031 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas purchased a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the 1st quarter worth $7,898,000. Finally, First Long Island Investors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 16.6% during the first quarter. First Long Island Investors LLC now owns 54,021 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $15,231,000 after purchasing an additional 7,707 shares during the last quarter. 70.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at McDonald’s

In related news, CEO Christopher J. Kempczinski sold 9,291 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.00, for a total transaction of $2,833,755.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 43,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,193,080. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Christopher J. Kempczinski sold 9,291 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.00, for a total transaction of $2,833,755.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 43,256 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,193,080. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Christopher J. Kempczinski sold 11,727 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.03, for a total value of $3,518,451.81. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 49,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,966,996.55. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 31,751 shares of company stock valued at $9,493,973. 0.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on MCD shares. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on McDonald’s from $285.00 to $265.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Barclays dropped their price target on McDonald’s from $320.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Guggenheim boosted their target price on McDonald’s from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $284.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $312.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $309.15.

McDonald’s Price Performance

McDonald’s stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $303.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 506,513 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,399,935. McDonald’s Co. has a 52-week low of $243.53 and a 52-week high of $306.96. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $286.67 and its 200 day moving average is $271.72. The company has a market cap of $218.94 billion, a PE ratio of 25.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 0.73.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The fast-food giant reported $2.97 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.07 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $6.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.62 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 178.68% and a net margin of 32.25%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.17 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.69 EPS for the current year.

McDonald’s Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be issued a dividend of $1.77 per share. This is a boost from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.67. This represents a $7.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 2nd. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is currently 60.10%.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises restaurants under the McDonald's brand in the United States and internationally. It offers food and beverages, including hamburgers and cheeseburgers, various chicken sandwiches, fries, shakes, desserts, sundaes, cookies, pies, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages; and full or limited breakfast, as well as sells various other products during limited-time promotions.

