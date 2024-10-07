Diversified Trust Co Increases Holdings in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB)

Diversified Trust Co boosted its position in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB – Free Report) by 243.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 18,936 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,430 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in AvalonBay Communities were worth $4,265,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,759,095 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $883,098,000 after purchasing an additional 109,585 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 0.7% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,074,269 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $429,145,000 after buying an additional 13,631 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 14.4% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,980,675 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $367,534,000 after buying an additional 249,400 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,847,511 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $342,824,000 after acquiring an additional 8,809 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in AvalonBay Communities by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,183,121 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $244,776,000 after acquiring an additional 126,055 shares during the period. 92.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AvalonBay Communities Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of AvalonBay Communities stock traded down $2.84 during trading on Monday, hitting $218.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 78,750 shares, compared to its average volume of 734,515. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. has a 52 week low of $160.45 and a 52 week high of $236.26. The company has a market capitalization of $31.02 billion, a PE ratio of 32.89, a P/E/G ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $220.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $204.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 2.03.

AvalonBay Communities Dividend Announcement

AvalonBay Communities ( NYSE:AVB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.71 by ($0.93). The company had revenue of $726.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $718.49 million. AvalonBay Communities had a net margin of 29.61% and a return on equity of 7.16%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.66 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that AvalonBay Communities, Inc. will post 11.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a $1.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. This represents a $6.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.12%. AvalonBay Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 101.19%.

Insider Activity at AvalonBay Communities

In other AvalonBay Communities news, SVP Keri A. Shea sold 2,000 shares of AvalonBay Communities stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.17, for a total value of $414,340.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 4,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $908,026.11. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, SVP Keri A. Shea sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.17, for a total transaction of $414,340.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $908,026.11. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CIO Matthew H. Birenbaum sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.90, for a total value of $1,044,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 65,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,780,506.30. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have commented on AVB shares. Zelman & Associates raised AvalonBay Communities to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $230.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $206.00 to $249.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $229.00 to $244.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $212.00 to $247.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $225.88.

About AvalonBay Communities

(Free Report)

As of December 31, 2023, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 299 apartment communities containing 90,669 apartment homes in 12 states and the District of Columbia, of which 18 communities were under development. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California, as well as in the Company's expansion regions of Raleigh-Durham and Charlotte, North Carolina, Southeast Florida, Dallas and Austin, Texas, and Denver, Colorado.

Recommended Stories

