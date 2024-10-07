Diversified Trust Co Trims Position in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Diversified Trust Co lessened its position in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,819 shares of the company’s stock after selling 290 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $3,933,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MAR. BDF Gestion purchased a new stake in Marriott International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,013,000. Redwood Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Marriott International by 208.3% in the 4th quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 26,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,072,000 after buying an additional 18,192 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Marriott International by 518.7% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 47,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,489,000 after buying an additional 39,839 shares in the last quarter. Taylor Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Marriott International in the 4th quarter worth about $1,122,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in shares of Marriott International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,168,000. 70.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Marriott International Stock Performance

Shares of MAR traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $254.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 500,685 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,487,309. Marriott International, Inc. has a one year low of $180.75 and a one year high of $260.57. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $230.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $237.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.81 billion, a PE ratio of 26.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.68 and a beta of 1.59.

Marriott International Dividend Announcement

Marriott International ( NASDAQ:MAR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $2.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.49 by $0.01. Marriott International had a negative return on equity of 239.60% and a net margin of 12.01%. The firm had revenue of $6.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.47 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.26 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Marriott International, Inc. will post 9.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th were issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 16th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. Marriott International’s payout ratio is 26.01%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MAR. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Marriott International from $263.00 to $254.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. UBS Group cut their price objective on Marriott International from $267.00 to $244.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Marriott International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $247.00 to $262.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Marriott International from $248.00 to $238.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Marriott International in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $267.00 price target for the company. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Marriott International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $248.65.

About Marriott International

Marriott International, Inc engages in operating, franchising, and licensing hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, The Luxury Collection, W Hotels, St. Regis, EDITION, Bvlgari, Marriott Hotels, Sheraton, Westin, Autograph Collection, Renaissance Hotels, Le Méridien, Delta Hotels by Marriott, Tribute Portfolio, Gaylord Hotels, Design Hotels, Marriott Executive Apartments, Apartments by Marriott Bonvoy, Courtyard by Marriott, Fairfield by Marriott, Residence Inn by Marriott, SpringHill Suites by Marriott, Four Points by Sheraton, TownePlace Suites by Marriott, Aloft Hotels, AC Hotels by Marriott, Moxy Hotels, Element Hotels, Protea Hotels by Marriott, City Express by Marriott, and St.

