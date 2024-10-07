Everpar Advisors LLC Reduces Stake in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Everpar Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KOFree Report) by 9.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,983 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,694 shares during the period. Everpar Advisors LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $1,220,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Connectus Wealth LLC boosted its position in Coca-Cola by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Connectus Wealth LLC now owns 46,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,766,000 after acquiring an additional 488 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,460,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,083,000 after purchasing an additional 90,579 shares during the last quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co lifted its position in Coca-Cola by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 358,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,136,000 after buying an additional 14,812 shares in the last quarter. XML Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 23,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,405,000 after acquiring an additional 2,323 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Regal Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Coca-Cola by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 83,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,891,000 after purchasing an additional 1,726 shares during the last quarter. 70.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE KO traded down $0.74 on Monday, hitting $69.43. 3,748,779 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,227,762. The company has a market capitalization of $299.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 0.60. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $70.35 and a 200 day moving average of $65.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The Coca-Cola Company has a twelve month low of $52.11 and a twelve month high of $73.53.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KOGet Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.03. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 43.62% and a net margin of 22.92%. The firm had revenue of $12.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.78 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.78 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th were paid a $0.485 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 13th. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.79%. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.60%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on KO shares. Citigroup upped their price objective on Coca-Cola from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Coca-Cola from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. BNP Paribas started coverage on Coca-Cola in a research report on Monday, June 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $72.00 price objective for the company. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.07.

In related news, CEO James Quincey sold 102,533 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.02, for a total transaction of $7,179,360.66. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 442,546 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,987,070.92. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Coca-Cola news, insider Bruno Pietracci sold 38,653 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.01, for a total transaction of $2,667,443.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO James Quincey sold 102,533 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.02, for a total transaction of $7,179,360.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 442,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,987,070.92. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 376,096 shares of company stock valued at $25,982,352 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

