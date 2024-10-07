Everpar Advisors LLC Sells 1,643 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Everpar Advisors LLC lowered its position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,366 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,643 shares during the period. Chevron comprises approximately 1.0% of Everpar Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position. Everpar Advisors LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $1,968,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Berkshire Hathaway Inc lifted its holdings in Chevron by 14.4% in the 4th quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc now owns 126,093,326 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $18,808,081,000 after purchasing an additional 15,845,037 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in Chevron by 55.5% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,537,859 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,335,492,000 after purchasing an additional 3,048,819 shares during the period. Wulff Hansen & CO. lifted its stake in Chevron by 15,542.0% in the second quarter. Wulff Hansen & CO. now owns 1,175,653 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $183,896,000 after purchasing an additional 1,168,137 shares during the last quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Chevron during the first quarter valued at approximately $156,482,000. Finally, Confluence Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron in the first quarter worth approximately $123,681,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.42% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CVX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Chevron from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $183.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Chevron in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Chevron from $192.00 to $189.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Chevron from $205.00 to $189.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Chevron from $196.00 to $169.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 27th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $179.00.

Chevron Trading Up 0.6 %

Chevron stock traded up $0.89 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $151.63. 1,572,211 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,798,424. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $145.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $154.11. Chevron Co. has a fifty-two week low of $135.37 and a fifty-two week high of $170.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $279.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.93, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.09.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.93 by ($0.38). The firm had revenue of $51.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.68 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 13.70% and a net margin of 9.31%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.08 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 11.09 EPS for the current year.

Chevron Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Monday, August 19th were issued a $1.63 dividend. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.30%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 19th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.98%.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

Featured Articles

