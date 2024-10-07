Diversified Trust Co Increases Holdings in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP)

Diversified Trust Co raised its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP – Free Report) by 23.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,778 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 4,002 shares during the quarter. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Check Point Software Technologies were worth $4,006,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 85.9% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 61,315 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,822,000 after acquiring an additional 28,340 shares during the last quarter. Davis Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 587.1% during the third quarter. Davis Capital Management now owns 1,649 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 1,409 shares during the last quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division grew its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 29.3% in the third quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division now owns 36,371 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,013,000 after purchasing an additional 8,236 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its stake in Check Point Software Technologies by 83.2% in the 2nd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,865 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $308,000 after buying an additional 847 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its position in Check Point Software Technologies by 120.0% in the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 22,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,630,000 after buying an additional 12,000 shares during the period. 87.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CHKP traded up $1.51 during trading on Monday, reaching $195.44. 91,844 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 667,242. The company has a market capitalization of $22.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.93, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.62. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a 1 year low of $126.57 and a 1 year high of $196.56. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $188.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $169.93.

Check Point Software Technologies ( NASDAQ:CHKP Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The technology company reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.01. Check Point Software Technologies had a net margin of 33.61% and a return on equity of 31.59%. The firm had revenue of $627.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $623.19 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.74 EPS. Check Point Software Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 7.83 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on CHKP shares. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Check Point Software Technologies from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price (up previously from $175.00) on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $184.47.

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a multilevel security architecture, cloud, network, mobile devices, endpoints information, and IOT solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against fifth generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile.

