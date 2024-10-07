DeepOnion 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $3.11 (ONION)

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 1.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on October 7th. During the last seven days, DeepOnion has traded down 37.4% against the US dollar. DeepOnion has a total market cap of $696,876.44 and approximately $3.11 worth of DeepOnion was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DeepOnion coin can currently be bought for about $0.0318 or 0.00000050 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Compound (COMP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.62 or 0.00070047 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $12.24 or 0.00019217 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.61 or 0.00007236 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0193 or 0.00000030 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00001552 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0642 or 0.00000101 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0320 or 0.00000050 BTC.

Memetic (MEME) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0105 or 0.00000016 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded down 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

42-coin (42) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $25,463.69 or 0.39974832 BTC.

DeepOnion Coin Profile

ONION is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 12th, 2017. DeepOnion’s total supply is 22,932,642 coins and its circulating supply is 22,932,490 coins. DeepOnion’s official message board is deeponion.org/community. The Reddit community for DeepOnion is https://reddit.com/r/deeponion and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. DeepOnion’s official website is deeponion.org. DeepOnion’s official Twitter account is @thedeeponion and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “DeepOnion is a cryptocurrency that uses of the X13 proof of work (PoW) consensus as well as proof of stake (PoS). It is natively integrated with the TOR network and always starts with TOR network. Out of the 90% premine, 70% will be air-dropped to community, 20% will be used for bounties, rewards and other promotions, and about 10% will be reserved for the dev team.

DeepOnion Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeepOnion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DeepOnion should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DeepOnion using one of the exchanges listed above.

