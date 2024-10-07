PotCoin Price Up 34.5% This Week (POT)

PotCoin (POT) traded 22.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on October 7th. PotCoin has a total market cap of $266,122.06 and $85.02 worth of PotCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, PotCoin has traded 34.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. One PotCoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0015 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000176 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.92 or 0.00009300 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $65.89 or 0.00103431 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.38 or 0.00011586 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 24.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0588 or 0.00000092 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0193 or 0.00000030 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00001552 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About PotCoin

PotCoin (POT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 15th, 2014. PotCoin’s total supply is 115,365,194 coins and its circulating supply is 115,365,160 coins. PotCoin’s official Twitter account is @potcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. PotCoin’s official website is www.potcoin.com. PotCoin’s official message board is steemit.com/@potcoin. The Reddit community for PotCoin is https://reddit.com/r/potcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “PotCoin was a scrypt coin launched at the start of 2014. The first 55 blocks were premined for checkpoints – and the coin has a relatively fast blocktime of 40 seconds.

PotCoin is supposed to empower and facilitate the marijuana industry.

In 2021, Potcoin migrated to Polygon.”

Buying and Selling PotCoin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PotCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PotCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PotCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

