Request Price Reaches $0.0966 (REQ)

Request (REQ) traded 0.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on October 7th. One Request token can now be bought for approximately $0.0966 or 0.00000152 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Request has a market cap of $74.28 million and approximately $1.48 million worth of Request was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Request has traded 7.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Request alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.27 or 0.00008277 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.89 or 0.00013950 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001033 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $63,651.76 or 0.99925344 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000063 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.76 or 0.00007473 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.38 or 0.00006869 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0275 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0245 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Request Token Profile

Request is a token. Its launch date was September 12th, 2017. Request’s total supply is 999,562,501 tokens and its circulating supply is 768,666,770 tokens. Request’s official message board is request.network/blog. The Reddit community for Request is https://reddit.com/r/requestnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Request’s official website is request.network. Request’s official Twitter account is @requestnetwork.

Buying and Selling Request

According to CryptoCompare, “Request (REQ) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017and operates on the Ethereum platform. Request has a current supply of 999,562,501.4072349 with 768,666,770.1116096 in circulation. The last known price of Request is 0.09762295 USD and is up 4.01 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 138 active market(s) with $3,950,952.03 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://request.network/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Request directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Request should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Request using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Request Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Request and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.