Ethernity Chain Price Tops $1.99 on Exchanges (ERN)

Ethernity Chain (ERN) traded up 1.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on October 7th. One Ethernity Chain coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.99 or 0.00003129 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Ethernity Chain has traded down 0.1% against the dollar. Ethernity Chain has a total market cap of $59.78 million and $1.15 million worth of Ethernity Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ethernity Chain Coin Profile

Ethernity Chain launched on January 29th, 2021. Ethernity Chain’s total supply is 30,000,000 coins. The official website for Ethernity Chain is ethernity.io. Ethernity Chain’s official Twitter account is @ethernitychain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Ethernity Chain Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethernity Chain is a community-oriented platform that produces limited edition authenticated NFTs and trading cards created by artists and endorsed by notable figures. Built on the Ethereum Network, it aims to build the biggest A-NFT library, reward its creators and raise funds for charitable causes forever.”

